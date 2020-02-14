FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. FBN Securities raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

