Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTEK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

