AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $226.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

