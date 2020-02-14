Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Rises By 26.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

GLP opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. Global Partners has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 121.39%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

