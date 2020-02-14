Short Interest in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Grows By 28.5%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $718.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.27 and a 200 day moving average of $590.88. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $356.00 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

