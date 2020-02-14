Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in January

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 804,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 782.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brunswick by 60.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

BC opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

