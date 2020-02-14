FY2020 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CRT)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$123.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

