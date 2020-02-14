Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

