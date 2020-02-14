FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the energy giant will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Exelon has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

