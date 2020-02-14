FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

