FY2020 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Lifted by DA Davidson

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the company will earn $7.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2021 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

BURL stock opened at $244.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $244.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

