B. Riley Comments on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NG stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

In related news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $542,415.90. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,589 shares of company stock worth $2,537,287 in the last 90 days.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

