J2 Global Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $7.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.98. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

JCOM opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in J2 Global by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

