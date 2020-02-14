Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $11.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

MOH opened at $145.58 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Decreased by National Bank Financial
FY2020 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Decreased by National Bank Financial
Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share
Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Corp Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc Lifted by DA Davidson
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc Lifted by DA Davidson
B. Riley Comments on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report