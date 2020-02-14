Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $11.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

MOH opened at $145.58 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

