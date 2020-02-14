Camden Property Trust Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.52. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

