National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.09. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$9.94 and a twelve month high of C$20.38.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

