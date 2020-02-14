Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Just Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Shares of JE stock opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

