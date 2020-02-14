FY2020 EPS Estimates for Genworth MI Canada Inc Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genworth MI Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.33.

TSE:MIC opened at C$59.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of C$39.44 and a 52-week high of C$61.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

