Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) to Strong Sell

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of IO stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.96.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 2,203.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ion Geophysical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,899.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

