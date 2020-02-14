Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Reduce

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 8,040 ($105.76) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 8,500 ($111.81). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,143.33 ($107.12).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,564 ($112.65) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,010.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,026.37. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.