Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

