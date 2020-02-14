Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,778 shares of company stock worth $20,871,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ion Geophysical to Strong Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ion Geophysical to Strong Sell
Flutter Entertainment Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Reduce
Flutter Entertainment Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Reduce
Tandem Diabetes Care Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum
Tandem Diabetes Care Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum
The Western Union’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares
The Western Union’s “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James
CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James
L3Harris Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen
L3Harris Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report