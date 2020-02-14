The Western Union’s (WU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

WU stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Western Union by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,114,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

