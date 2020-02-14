CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $163.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.