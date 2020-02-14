L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHX. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $156.90 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

