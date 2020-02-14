Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) target price on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

Future stock opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,398 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,295.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 134.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 8,387 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26). Also, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,974 shares of Future stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

