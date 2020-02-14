Estee Lauder Companies’ (EL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

