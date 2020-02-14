Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 391.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

