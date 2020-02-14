Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Imax (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Imax has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

