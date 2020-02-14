NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

NG opened at $9.15 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $406,309.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,302.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,287 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,938,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,458 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares during the period.

NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

