Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital began coverage on Team17 Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 526 ($6.92) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 343.13. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($6.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $691.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

