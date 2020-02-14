Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.48 on Friday. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759 over the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Mobileiron by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

