Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares in the company, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Mimecast by 37.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

