Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,557.17 ($20.48).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,318.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,136.30.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

