BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.47 ($7.91).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 459.95 ($6.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.35.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

