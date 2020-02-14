Comparing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Twist Bioscience and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 4 10 0 2.71

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.93%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $115.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Twist Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -234.22% -79.90% -66.37% Neurocrine Biosciences 4.70% 8.90% 4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 19.70 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -7.71 Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 12.47 $37.00 million $0.39 272.95

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

