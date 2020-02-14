Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Happiness Biotech Group (NYSE:HAPP) Head to Head Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $215.10 million 7.98 -$219.67 million ($0.22) -6.68 Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.69 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aurora Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 4 8 5 0 2.06 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $4.22, suggesting a potential upside of 186.87%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -124.57% -2.97% -2.42% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.