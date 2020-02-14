Comparing Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) & Its Competitors

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) is one of 603 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enlivex Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.88, meaning that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -$4.24 million -5.93 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $283.83 million -4.22

Enlivex Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors -2,565.03% -250.43% -31.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors 6172 16699 32684 1300 2.51

Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics peers beat Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

