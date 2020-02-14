Critical Survey: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) vs. Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX)

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTS International and Key Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion 0.08 $258.40 million $2.36 0.47 Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.00 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.02

FTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTS International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of FTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FTS International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FTS International and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 2 6 1 0 1.89 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

FTS International presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 249.66%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International -3.79% 49.11% 4.48% Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Summary

FTS International beats Key Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

