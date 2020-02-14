Analyzing Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and Where Food Comes From (NYSE:WFCF)

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Tableau Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Tableau Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tableau Software and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software $982.95 million 14.86 -$77.04 million ($3.19) -53.14 Where Food Comes From $17.80 million 3.39 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tableau Software.

Volatility and Risk

Tableau Software has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software -27.58% -25.93% -15.77% Where Food Comes From 4.93% 8.93% 5.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tableau Software and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software 0 9 3 0 2.25 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tableau Software presently has a consensus target price of $159.18, suggesting a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Tableau Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tableau Software is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides support, maintenance, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendor, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

