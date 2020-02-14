Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$35.27 and a 1 year high of C$45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.