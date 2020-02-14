Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEP shares. Cfra raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.6725 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 551,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 463,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 396,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 118,644 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 535,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 969.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

