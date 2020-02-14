Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,949 shares in the company, valued at $716,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

