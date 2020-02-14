International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

IMXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 958,573 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $6,721,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 401,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after buying an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

