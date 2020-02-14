Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $496,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,380 shares of company stock worth $22,035,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $72.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

