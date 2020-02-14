Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.