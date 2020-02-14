Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.42.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
