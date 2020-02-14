American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on ARA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

