Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Prudential Public has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 107,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

