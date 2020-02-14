Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have commented on PUK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Prudential Public has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.
Prudential Public Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.
