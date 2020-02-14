Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.76.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Burberry Group stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $30.91.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.
