Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURBY. ValuEngine raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Burberry Group stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

