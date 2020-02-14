ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ARC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ARC Resources stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.10.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

