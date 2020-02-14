Nice’s (NICE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $193.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Nice has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $182.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nice by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nice by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.